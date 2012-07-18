UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
(Corrects company ticker to show Kraft Foods trades on Nasdaq)
July 18 Kraft Foods Inc and SodaStream International Ltd expanded their partnership to include Kool-Aid to their portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.
Kool-Aid for SodaStream will be available at the retail level during the fourth quarter, they said in a statement.
SodaStream and Kraft already have a partnership for manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of Kraft Foods drinks like Crystal Light and Country Time for use with the SodaStream soda-making system.
"We're pleased with the early success of Crystal Light and Country Time and believe that adding Kool-Aid will attract even more people to enjoy our flavors with personally-made carbonation," Doug Weekes, vice president, beverages, Kraft Foods said in a statement.
SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world, launched in the United States, the world's largest market for carbonated drinks, about a decade ago.
It first partnered with Kraft to make the U.S. company's branded flavors available with its soda makers in January. (Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures 0.01 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
BRUSSELS, June 7 The European Commission has approved a resolution scheme of Spain's Banco Popular Espanol based on a proposal prepared by the Single Resolution Board, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.