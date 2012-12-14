UPDATE 1-Top Philippine lawmaker labels casino attack a "terrorist" act
* CCTV appears to show gunman stealing gambling chips (Adds details of cctv footage, police comments)
Dec 14 Kraft Foods Group Inc said it has changed its fiscal year-end to the last Saturday in December, from Dec. 31.
Following the amendment, the company's 2012 fiscal year will end on Dec. 29, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Kraft Foods, which makes food and beverage products, said it does not expect the change to have a significant impact on its fourth-quarter 2012 or 2013 results. (Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CCTV appears to show gunman stealing gambling chips (Adds details of cctv footage, police comments)
MUMBAI, June 3 Indian farmers in the western state of Maharashtra held back farm produce in the province for a third day on Saturday, despite the state's assurance that it would waive loans held by defaulting farmers with small tracts of land and low incomes.