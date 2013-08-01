Aug 1 KraneShares, a startup exchange-traded
fund company focused chiefly on China, is banking on the
performance of Chinese Internet companies with a new ETF for the
sector.
The New York-based firm on Thursday launched its KraneShares
CSI China Internet ETF, which offers exposure to
Chinese Internet and Internet-related companies listed either in
Hong Kong or outside of China. The ETF trades on the Nasdaq.
"The adoption of the Internet and technology by 1.3 billion
people is certainly a very compelling argument," said
KraneShares managing director Brendan Ahern in an interview.
He pointed to the migration of China's rural population to
urban areas, which he expects to fuel internet usage.
The decision to focus on Internet businesses is a departure
from some of the already established China ETFs, which tend to
be heavier in financials.
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF, for example, is
more than 50 percent in financials, while the iShares MSCI China
ETF and SPDR S&P China ETF are also
predominantly financial - 39 percent and 33 percent,
respectively.
"We didn't feel that that's representative not only of their
population, but not of their economy either, and clearly not of
where their economy is going," Ahern said.
The benchmark for KraneShares' new China Internet ETF is the
CSI Overseas China Internet Index. Passively managed funds, such
as this ETF, are designed to mirror the performance of an index.
The index's components include companies whose primary
businesses involve Internet software and services, Internet
retail services, home entertainment software and mobile
Internet, among others.
The new ETF is the second of a set of seven that KraneShares
plans to list. The firm last week launched its KraneShares CSI
China Five Year Plan ETF, which is focused on
businesses that stand to benefit from China's five-year economic
development plan published twice a decade. That ETF trades on
the New York Stock Exchange.