BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new units for 487.2 mln yen via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 3,600 new units at the price of 135,320 yen per unit (487.2 million yen in total) to Nomura Securities Co Ltd via private placement
May 8 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc said it will buy privately held drone maker Composite Engineering Inc (CEI) for $155 million in cash and stock.
California-based CEI makes aerial target drone systems and composite structures primarily for U.S. defense agencies. Its 2011 revenue was $94 million and adjusted EBITDA was $16 million.
Kratos will pay $135 million in cash and $20 million in stock. Its eighth-biggest shareholder Oak Investment Partners will invest $55 million in cash for Kratos' common stock to help fund the transaction.
CEI, whose Chief Executive Mike Fournier said he approached Kratos last year to discuss a possible merger, has a current backlog of about $160 million, with a qualified bid pipeline of over $1 billion.
New York-based Sagent Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser for Kratos. Janes Capital Partners advised CEI.
Kratos shares closed at $4.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.