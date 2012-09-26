BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
Sept 26 Canadian private equity giant Onex Corp said it will buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG for 568 million euros ($736.3 million).
"KraussMaffei is the first European-based investment for Onex Partners III, and, ... serves markets globally," said Tony Morgan, a managing director in Onex's London office.
Onex Partners III, Onex's $4.7 billion flagship private equity fund, will make an equity investment of about $340 million.
Sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday the deal was about to be signed, but declined to give financial details.
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
WASHINGTON, June 6 President Donald Trump met with Republican congressional leaders on Tuesday to rejuvenate efforts to overhaul the U.S. healthcare and tax systems as investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election campaign weigh on his administration.