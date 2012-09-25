* Deal close to signing, source says, no financial details
By Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Canadian private equity
company Onex has clinched a deal to buy German plastics
machinery maker KraussMaffei Technologies, two sources close to
the transaction said on Tuesday.
"The deal is about to be signed" one of the sources said,
declining to give financial details.
Onex beat out a Chinese machinery group in the bidding for
KraussMaffei Technologies, which is owned by private equity
group Madison Capital.
KraussMaffei Technologies has common roots with defense
group Krauss-Maffei Wegmann but today is an independent company.
Madison Capital, advised by Goldman Sachs, hoped to
fetch as much as 700 million euros ($907 million) in the sale,
sources close to the transaction had said earlier this month.
KraussMaffei, with a workforce of about 4,000 people,
generated sales of just over 900 million euros and a profit in
its financial year 2010/11 ending in September.
It traces its roots to a locomotives maker in 1838. The
company later specialised in defence products and spun off its
plastics technology into a separate unit, which in 1992 became a
part of steel group Mannesmann.
After the breakup of Mannesmann in 2000, the Krauss-Maffei
plastics and rubber machinery operations became part of a joint
venture of Siemens and KKR. Madison Capital
acquired the business in 2006.
In 2008, plans to list KraussMaffei on the stock exchange
had been scrapped.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment, KraussMaffei
Technologies, Madison and Onex were not immediately available
for comment.