Oct 29 Kredyt Inkaso SA :

* Says its unit, KI II NS closed-end fund (Kredyt Inkaso II Niestandaryzowany Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamknity) signs agreement for 118 million zlotys mortgage secured portfolio of receivables for 26.5 million zlotys from Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)