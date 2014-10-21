Oct 21 Kredyt Inkaso SA :

* Said on Monday that Kredyt Inkaso SA's unit, Kredyt Inkaso II Niestandaryzowany Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamknity (KI II NS closed-end fund), has received a positive decision from Bank Gospodarki ywnociowej SA regarding acquisition of a portfolio of receivables

* Said Kredyt Inkaso II Niestandaryzowany Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamknity is to acquire 123 mln zlotys mortgage secured portfolio of receivables from Bank Gospodarki ywnociowej SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: