Feb 4 Kredyt Inkaso SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Dec. 12, 2014, the company, its unit Kredyt Inkaso Portfolio Investments SA, getBack SA and SHCO 54 S.à r.l., signed a co-investment agreement

* The co-investment agreement is for a purchase of a part or two whole portfolios of liabilities of the total nominal value of 2 billion zlotys ($550 million)from Getin Noble Bank SA

* Purchase of portfolios of liabilites will be conducted by Omega Wierzytelnosci NSFIZ fund (Omega), which is managed by Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inewstycyjny SA

* Parties of the co-investment agreement obliged to invest in Omega and provide it all funds required to conduct purchase of portfolios of liabilities

* The transaction is to be completed by the end of March 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6384 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)