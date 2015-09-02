Sept 2 Drugmaker Lannett Co Inc said it would buy specialty generic drug maker Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc for $1.23 billion to expand its product portfolio.

Kremers Urban is a U.S. subsidiary of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA.

The deal also includes potential contingency payments, Lannett said on Wednesday.