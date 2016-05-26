MOSCOW May 26 Kremlin economic adviser Andrei
Belousov said on Thursday that the government's stake in top oil
producer Rosneft could not be sold on the open market,
TASS agency reported.
Rosneft is one of several large Russian state-controlled
firms in which the government is planning to reduce its stake as
part of a privatisation programme.
"Since 19 percent is being sold I think it would be optimal
if it weren't one investor but two, since it's a rather large
stake. And it should be strategic investors," Belousov said,
according to TASS.
