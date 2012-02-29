SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda Krishnan plans to sell his stake in satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, a move that comes days after he initiated the sale of power assets valued at $3 billion.

The Straits Times reported that the power and satellite assets could be worth close to $3.5 billion, implying that MEASAT could be worth around $500 million.

Talks about the MEASAT sale started in late 2011, and could involve Saudi satellite firm Arabsat taking a strategic or even majority stake in the Malaysian satellite firm, the paper cited a banking source as saying.

Krishnan recently put his entire power portfolio up for sale, with Standard Chartered (STAN.L) hired to manage the transaction of about a dozen power plants.

It was not immediately clear Krishnan was putting up the assets for sale. Krishnan is Malaysia's second-richest man, according to Forbes, after commodities and property tycoon Robert Kuok. He maintains a low profile and little is known about his private life.

Krishnan has launched a number of corporate deals in recent years, relisting part of his Maxis Bhd (MXSC.KL) telecommunications services provider in what was Southeast Asia's biggest initial public offering in 2009. Last year, his team relisted Malaysian oil and gas services provider Bumi Armada Bhd (BUAB.KL).

He has also privatised Malaysian pay-TV monopoly Astro All Asia Networks Plc after a money-losing expansion into Indonesia and India weighed on the company's finances.

The power assets sale has so far attracted 12 bids, Malaysia's Star newspaper reported on Saturday, with Saudi Water & Electricity Co submitting the top bid of 10.85 billion Malaysian ringgit.

The Straits Times, however, said control of MEASAT by Arabsat could be difficult as Malaysia has a 40 percent cap on foreign ownership of strategic domestic assets.

Officials from MEASAT and Usaha Tegas, the parent company of MEASAT, said they had no knowledge of the deal.

A banking source with knowledge of the deal, however, told Reuters that the plan to sell the satellite asset is at an "early stage".

(Reporting by Kevin Lim in Singapore and Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)