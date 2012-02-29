* MEASAT sale plan report comes amid plans to sell power
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Feb 29 Malaysia's
second-richest man Ananda Krishnan plans to sell satellite
operator MEASAT Global Bhd, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper
reported, soon after initiating the sale of $3 billion worth of
power assets that signal a move to cast off risky operations.
The Straits Times said on Wednesday the power and satellite
assets combined could be worth close to $3.5 billion, implying
that MEASAT -- which operates regional satellite networks and
was taken private by Ananda in 2010 -- may fetch about $500
million.
Talks over a MEASAT sale started in late 2011 and could
involve Saudi satellite firm Arabsat taking a strategic or even
majority stake in the Malaysian satellite firm, the paper cited
a banking source as saying.
Officials from MEASAT and Usaha Tegas, the parent company of
MEASAT, said they had no knowledge of the talks. A banker
who is familiar with the plan but is not working on
the deal told Reuters the plan to sell the satellite asset was
at an early stage.
Ananda recently put his entire power portfolio up for sale,
with Standard Chartered hired to manage the transaction
of about a dozen power plants spanning from Malaysia to Egypt
With $9.5 billion worth of assets, Ananda is Malaysia's
second-richest man, according to Forbes, after commodities and
property tycoon Robert Kuok. Ananda, who made his first millions
as an oil trader, maintains a low profile and little is known
about his private life.
Fund managers said the reclusive tycoon is taking advantage
of the higher risk appetite in the market to hive off riskier
assets from his empire that runs from telecoms to pay-TV.
"The satellite business is an expensive one. It is better to
get out of the business, instead of spending all the effort
raising money to get new satellites," said a manager with a
foreign fund in Kuala Lumpur who was not authorised to talk to
the media and thus could not be named.
STRATEGIC ASSET
Harvard-educated Ananda started MEASAT in the early 1990s as
part of then-prime minister Mahathir Mohammad's plan to boost
the southeast Asian country's communications infrastructure and
attain developed-nation status by 2020.
Given that MEASAT is seen as a strategic domestic asset,
ceding control to Arabsat may be difficult as Malaysia has a 40
percent cap on foreign ownership of such firms, the Straits
Times said.
With the sale of the power assets, which could turn out to
be the biggest power asset deal in Southeast Asia if it fetches
more than $3 billion, Ananda is exiting a sector whose era of
huge profits may have come to an end.
"Governments around the world have woken up to the fact that
subsidised first-generation independent power producers like
Ananda's do make a lot of money," said a Malaysian fund manager
in Kuala Lumpur, who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to talk to the media.
"Also, Ananda's power assets are in Egypt and Pakistan where
there is so much political turmoil. Better to get out sooner
than later," he added.
Ananda is selling off his Malaysian power producer assets
just as power purchasing agreements for the first generation of
independent power producers come to an end in three to four
years and the government looks to reduce gas subsidies to the
sector.
The power assets sale has so far attracted 12 bids,
Malaysia's Star newspaper reported on Saturday, with Saudi Water
& Electricity Co submitting the top bid of 10.85 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($3.60 billion).
The selling spree comes less than two years after the tycoon
bought out the other shareholders in Tanjong Plc, which holds
his power assets, and in MEASAT, around the same time in
mid-2010.
He also took private Malaysian pay-TV monopoly Astro All
Asia Networks Plc after its expansion into Indonesia and India
weighed on its finances, although analysts say Ananda is likely
to relist in the near future what they call a "Malaysian cash
cow".
Ananda has relisted companies with strong cash flows in
recent years, relaunching part of his Maxis Bhd
telecommunications services provider in what was Southeast
Asia's biggest initial public offering in 2009.
Last year, his team relisted Malaysian oil and gas services
provider Bumi Armada Bhd.
Ananda, who spends his time mostly in the south of France
with his second wife and young daughter, has also left most of
the execution of his business strategies to trusted aides Ralph
Marshall and Chan Chee Beng.
Both are directors of the privately held Usaha Tegas,
Ananda's investment vehicle, and are seen as next-in-line for
control of the 73-year-old's empire.
