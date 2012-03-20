* Q4 adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.06
* Q4 revenue up 11 pct to $102 mln
* Sees FY13 adj EPS $0.35-$0.41 vs est $0.35
* Shares up 4 pct after mkt
March 20 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
forecast full-year profit largely above analysts' expectations,
saying it will continue to cut back on its consumption of some
key ingredients to combat rising input costs.
The doughnut chain's shares rose 4 percent in after-market
trading. They had closed at $8.49 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Krispy Kreme, which competes with Dunkin' Brands'
Dunkin' Donuts chain, expects full-year adjusted earnings of 35
cents to 41 cents a share, while analysts were expecting 35
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income was $143.5 million, or $2.01 a
share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or 2 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding a one-off gain, the company earned 6 cents a share
in the quarter, matching analysts' estimates. Revenue rose 11
percent to $102.0 million, topping market expectations of $101.3
million.