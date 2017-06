Krispy Kreme doughnuts go into production at the opening of the store at Harrods in London, October, 3, 2003. REUTERS/David Bebber/Files

BANGALORE U.S. retailer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc KKD.N said Citymax, its partner for southern and western Indian markets, will invest 750 million rupees to set up 80 stores over five years.

The doughnut and coffee retailer, will open its first store in Bangalore in 2012, James Rogers, vice-president, international marketing, Krispy Kreme told reporters on Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme did not give details of its expansion plans with its other Indian franchisee partner Bedrock Food.

