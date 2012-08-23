By Nandita Bose and Ranjita Ganesan
MUMBAI/BANGALORE
MUMBAI/BANGALORE Aug 23 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Inc plans to open its first Indian store this year, but
the maker of the Original Glazed will find it is not alone in
its bid to cash in on the $13 billion Western fast food market
in Asia's third-largest economy.
Krispy Kreme's rival Dunkin' Donuts has already
opened its first outlet in India, one of many Western food
chains which sees the higher-spending urban Indian as a way to
offset slowing sales in mature markets. Joining them are Mad
Over Donuts and Donut Baker, local outfits that have set up shop
in big cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore.
"We're going to be testing here," James Rogers, Krispy
Kreme's vice-president of international marketing, told
reporters in Bangalore late on Wednesday.
"Our franchisees are knowledgeable about the local customers
and given what we've heard from them I'm hoping we're going to
be successful."
One of the reasons Krispy Kreme decided to open in India was
because its products were a hit with the Indian diaspora in the
United Kingdom, Rogers said.
The firm plans to open 80 stores in southern and western
India over five years with its franchisee partner Citymax India,
which will spend $13.5 million to get the hot sugar-glazed
doughnuts rolling, a deal announced in August.
In May it signed up with New Delhi-based company Bedrock
Food to open 35 stores over five years elsewhere in the country,
adopting a regional franchising model successfully used by
McDonald's in India.
Krispy Kreme has already been burned by overexpansion. Its
share price crashed to less than $5 in 2007 from almost $50 in
2003, in part as a result of accounting issues, and in part
because it opened too many American stores too quickly. It was
forced to scale back, shutting some doughnut shops.
"I think we will have to wait and see," Rogers said of
India. "I can't say we're going to be aggressive or not."
India loves its native sugary sweets, but expecting a
large-scale shift from a mango kulfi or a rosewater flavoured
gulab jamun to a Glazed Kruller or a Raspberry Ripple Sundae
doughnut may be ambitious.
"The idea of having doughnuts and coffee for breakfast is a
concept only certain pockets of India is ready for," said
Debashish Mukherjee, a partner at consultancy AT Kearney.
"With many players entering the segment and announcing
plans, this space is bound to be hotly contested."