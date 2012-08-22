BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
* Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company
BANGALORE Aug 22 U.S. retailer Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc said Citymax, its partner for southern and western Indian markets, will invest 750 million Indian rupees ($13.5 million) to set up 80 stores over five years.
The doughnut and coffee retailer, will open its first store in Bangalore in 2012, James Rogers, vice-president, international marketing, Krispy Kreme told reporters on Wednesday.
Krispy Kreme did not give details of its expansion plans with its other Indian franchisee partner Bedrock Food.
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company