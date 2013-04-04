LJUBLJANA, April 4 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka plans to pay an annual dividend of 1.61 euros ($2.07), up 7 percent from last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The payment needs to be confirmed by shareholders at a meeting on July 4.

In March, Krka reported that 2012 group net profit fell to 159.8 million euros from 162.7 million a year earlier due to higher costs.

Shares in Krka, which is Slovenia's largest listed company, rose 0.76 percent to 46.5 euros by 0820 GMT on Thursday, while the blue-chip SBI index was steady. ($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)