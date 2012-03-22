Fitch Affirms Mylan's Ratings at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mylan's ratings at 'BBB-' and assigned an 'F3' short-term rating to the company's new commercial paper program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $15.3 billion of debt at March 31, 2017. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Elevated Leverage to Decline: Mylan is in the process of deleveraging from its partly debt-financed a