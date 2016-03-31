LJUBLJANA, March 31 Krka plans to raise its dividend by 6 percent to 2.65 euros per share, the Slovenian generic drugs producer said on Thursday.

The move requires backing from shareholders at their meeting on July 7.

This month, Krka reported a 5 percent fall in 2015 profit, mainly due to weaker currencies in Russia and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)