* FY net 162.7 million euros vs 170.9 million

* Sales 1.08 billion euros vs 1.01 billion.

* Profit in 2012 seen up by 4.5 pct

* Prepares listing on Warsaw bourse (Updates with details, share price)

LJUBLJANA, March 1 Slovenian drug firm Krka said on Thursday 2011 group net profit fell to 162.7 million euros ($217.6 million) from 170.9 million a year before, due to currency effects, while sales rose to 1.08 billion euros from 1.01 billion.

It also confirmed its November forecast for net profit to reach 170 million euros in 2012 on sales of 1.13 billion.

Investment would be raised to 200 million euros this year from 107.7 million in 2011, mostly due to the construction of new tablet factories in Slovenia and Russia, Krka said in a statement. The number of employees will this year rise by 5 percent to some 9,400.

It also said it was preparing for a listing on the Warsaw bourse by the end of June in order to increase liquidity in its shares, but added that the move could be delayed or cancelled in the event of unfavourable international capital market conditions.

Shares of Krka, which is Slovenia's largest listed company, closed down 0.9 percent at 51.17 euros before the results were released, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)