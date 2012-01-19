(Adds detail, analyst quote, share price)

LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenian drug company Krka said 2011 net profit fell a provisional 5 percent, in line with its forecast and hit by currency risks and lower sales in Poland, a key market.

Net profit fell to 162 million euros ($208 million), on sales up 6 percent to 1.08 billion, Krka said on Thursday.

While sales grew in several European countries, they fell 16 percent in Poland due to new legislation on prescriptions.

"The result is in line with expectations, maybe even a bit better since it was possible to expect more negative currency exchange risk pressure in the last quarter of 2011," KD Banka analyst Bojan Ivanc told Reuters.

Krka said sales in its home market fell 3 percent and now represented 9 percent of total sales.

The company, which increased its workforce 4 percent to 8,948 in 2011, will publish detailed 2011 results on March 1.

Its shares closed up 2.1 percent to 49.16 euros before the results were released, while the blue-chip SBI index was up 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7802 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jane Merriman and Dan Lalor)