BRIEF-J&J Spokesperson says study enrollment in Niraparib is on temporary hold, anticipates re-opening enrollment soon
LJUBLJANA, April 2 Drugs company Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, has applied for a listing on the Warsaw bourse to increase market liquidity for its shares, Krka said in a statement on Monday.
It also said it would stop its share buyback programme which has been running for the past year with a view to using the acquired shares for a possible foreign listing.
Krka, which has a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), now owns about 6 percent of its own shares. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
ZURICH, June 9 Johnson & Johnson said the approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion by the European Commission on Friday meant all regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal had now been received.