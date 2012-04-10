LJUBLJANA, April 10 Drugmaker Krka, Slovenia's largest quoted company, will start trading on the Polish stock exchange on Wednesday, in a secondary listing aimed at increasing the liquidity of its shares.

"Although time may be needed to improve the liquidity we believe that the listing on the Warsaw bourse will increase the number of our shareholders and improve Krka's flexibility on capital markets," Chief Executive Joze Colaric said on Tuesday.

The company, with market capitalisation of 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion), owns 5.9 percent of its own shares.

Shares of Krka closed 1 percent lower at 48.4 euros on the Ljubljana bourse on Tuesday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)