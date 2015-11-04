LJUBLJANA Nov 4 Slovenian generic drugs
producer Krka plans to increase its production
capacity by 40 percent in the coming years, CEO Joze Colaric
said on Wednesday as Krka opened a new tablet factory in Locna
in Slovenia.
The factory, worth 200 million euros ($217 million), will be
able to produce 4.5 billion pills a year. At present Krka
produces about 13 billion pills a year.
"With this and other investments - at present the group Krka
has 20 investment projects ongoing - Krka will increase its
production capacity by 40 percent in the next five years,"
Colaric said in a written statement.
Krka is Slovenia's largest listed company with a market
capitalisation of 2.2 billion euros. Its sales this year are
expected to rise to 1.3 billion euros from 1.2 billion in 2014.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)