LJUBLJANA Nov 4 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka plans to increase its production capacity by 40 percent in the coming years, CEO Joze Colaric said on Wednesday as Krka opened a new tablet factory in Locna in Slovenia.

The factory, worth 200 million euros ($217 million), will be able to produce 4.5 billion pills a year. At present Krka produces about 13 billion pills a year.

"With this and other investments - at present the group Krka has 20 investment projects ongoing - Krka will increase its production capacity by 40 percent in the next five years," Colaric said in a written statement.

Krka is Slovenia's largest listed company with a market capitalisation of 2.2 billion euros. Its sales this year are expected to rise to 1.3 billion euros from 1.2 billion in 2014.

