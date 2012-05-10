* Sales up by 6 pct

* Sees sales growth till 2016

* Confirms earlier 2012 forecast (Adds details, quote, forecast)

LJUBLJANA, May 10 Slovene pharmaceutical company Krka on Thursday reported group net profit of 48.6 million euros ($62.85 million) in the first quarter of 2012 versus 48 million in the same period of 2011 boosted by the increase of sales.

It said group sales rose to 273.5 million euros from 258 million a year earlier, adding sales growth led by Western Europe where Krka sold about 32 percent more products than a year ago.

"Krka's key strategic goals till 2016 are to reach an average growth of sales of at least 6 percent per year and to ensure growth also with takeovers and long-term business links," the company said, added it planned to stay independent.

The company confirmed its November forecast according to which group profit this year will reach 170 million euros, up 4.5 percent on 2011, on sales of 1.1 billion.

Krka's CEO Joze Colaric told Reuters last month the company could announce a takeover later this year but gave no details.

Krka is Slovenia's largest listed company with a market capitalisation of 1.7 billion euros. Last month it started trading on the Warsaw stock exchange in a secondary listing aimed at boosting the liquidity of its shares. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)