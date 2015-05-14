BRIEF-AB Science - ANSM requested temporary suspension of masitinib studies
* Notification from ANSM requesting temporary suspension of ongoing masitinib studies until compliance is confirmed by an external audit
LJUBLJANA May 14 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a 29.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 55.1 million euros, the company said on Thursday.
Sales fell to 289.3 million euros in the January-March period, from 298 million in the same quarter of 2014, it said.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char)
MEXICO CITY, May 11 General Electric has won a contract to supply two new gigawatts of power in Mexico, centering on the installation of four 7HA gas turbines, the company said on Thursday.