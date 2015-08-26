(Adds detail, quotes, share price)

LJUBLJANA Aug 26 Strong sales in Germany and other parts of Western Europe helped Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka to report five percent higher first half profit, compensating for weaker returns from Russia.

Generic drug maker Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, had group net profit of 112.3 million euros ($128.7 million) in the first half of 2015, up from 106.6 million euros a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue was little changed at 600 million euros but there were big regional swings within that figure.

Sales in Russia fell 15 percent to 134 million euros because the value of the rouble was about 26 percent lower compared to the same period of 2014. Russia represents 22 percent of Krka's total sales.

Sales were up by a third in Western Europe overall and jumped 52 percent in Germany thanks to strong sales of drugs for the central nervous system.

Krka also said it would release provisions of 20 million euros after winning a dispute with Astrazeneca in Britain. The gain would be reflected in results at the end of the year, the company said.

It confirmed its forecast that profit this year would be similar to 2014's profit of 166.2 million euros, on sales of 1.3 billion euros versus 1.2 billion in 2014.

"Krka's results are in line with expectations so I expect no major impact on the share price," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment firm Alta Invest, adding that Krka's weakness remains its strong dependence on Russia.

Shares of Krka, about 29 percent owned by the state, rose by 0.33 percent to 60 euros by 1115 GMT, after the results were released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.6 percent. ($1 = 0.8726 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke and Keith Weir)