BRIEF-CoreRx says co, Aimmune Therapeutics increased manufacturing operations in Florida
* CoreRx and Aimmune Therapeutics have increased manufacturing operations at CoreRx's ICOT Center campus in Clearwater, Florida
LJUBLJANA, July 26 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday half-year group net profit fell by 3 percent to 90.1 million euros ($109.23 million) due to higher cost of production and sales.
It confirmed its estimate from the start of July that group sales rose by 7 percent to 565.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)
* CoreRx and Aimmune Therapeutics have increased manufacturing operations at CoreRx's ICOT Center campus in Clearwater, Florida
JERUSALEM, June 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its experimental drug to prevent migraines cleared another late-stage study, setting it on course for U.S regulatory approval and launch in the second half of 2018.