BRIEF-RTI Surgical expands line of tissue matrices in international markets
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA May 15 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a 17-percent fall in first-quarter preliminary group net profit of 42.5 million euros on Thursday citing the negative impact of exchange rates.
Sales rose by 1 percent to 298 million euros, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018