BRIEF-Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical unit receives GMP certificate
Jan 24 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
LJUBLJANA, July 24 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a first-half group net profit of 106.6 million euros ($143.6 million), up 6 percent compared with the same period of 2013, its said on Thursday.
It confirmed sales figures released earlier in July, which showed sales rose by 0.4 percent to 599.4 million euros.
($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Pravin Char)
Jan 24 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says the term of the notes is 3 years and the interest rate at 5.1 percent
* Says it lowered conversion price of 26th series convertible bonds to 9,129 won/share from 9,130 won/share, effective Jan. 23