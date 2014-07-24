LJUBLJANA, July 24 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a first-half group net profit of 106.6 million euros ($143.6 million), up 6 percent compared with the same period of 2013, its said on Thursday.

It confirmed sales figures released earlier in July, which showed sales rose by 0.4 percent to 599.4 million euros.

($1 = 0.7422 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Pravin Char)