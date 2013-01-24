LJUBLJANA Jan 24 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said 2012 group sales rose 6 percent to 1.14 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

It also said on Thursday that group net profit would be above the parent net profit which was 155 million euros last year, adding that the exact figure will be announced in March.

Krka made a group net profit of 163 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7530 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)