BRIEF-Jerusalem Pharmaceuticals board approves FY cash dividend
* Board approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2orP0yU) Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, July 25 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday its half-year group net profit rose 11 percent to 100.3 million euros on stronger sales.
It confirmed its earlier report that sales in the same period rose by 6 percent to 597.1 million euros, mainly due to a steep increase in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Board approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2orP0yU) Further company coverage:
* Receives FDA clearance for spinal deformity correction planning software for Mazor X surgical assurance platform