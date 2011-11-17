* Nine-month net down 4 pct at 115.4 mln euros

By Marja Novak

NOVO MESTO, Slovenia, Nov 17 Drugs firm Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, posted a 4 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 115.4 million euros ($156 million), mainly due to currency movements, Chief Executive Joze Colaric said on Thursday.

Sales were up 6 percent at 768.2 million euros, Colaric told a news conference.

Colaric said the company's plan for 2011 "will be met", and that 2012 group net profit was seen at 170 million euros versus an expected 162 million in 2011, with sales up 6 percent at 1.134 billion euros.

"Our optimism (for this year) is based on the month of October, when exchange rate differences were lower ... Movements are now favourable, and we believe the profit that was planned is reachable," he said.

Colaric also said Krka, which has a market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros, would be listed on the Warsaw stock exchange by the end of June 2012.

"We're not happy with liquidity on the Ljubljana bourse. That is why we plan parallel listing in Warsaw," he said.

The shares owned by the company would also be offered on the Warsaw bourse but could also be used as currency for possible takeovers. He gave no further details.

He said Krka would continue buying its own shares in the coming months to own at most 10 percent of the company's total stock. It currently has 5.5 percent.

Generic drug maker Krka, which sells almost 55 percent of its output in Central and Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, plans to increase production capacities in Slovenia, Russia and Croatia in the coming years. The number of employees will be increased by 5 percent next year after a similar increase this year.

"Krka has very low debt and is financially strong. Hence, we expect that Krka will not be hurt by higher spreads on Slovenia's debt," he said.

Slovenia's five-year credit default swaps jumped more than 30 percent in the last seven days.

Krka shares ended 0.47 percent up on Thursday at 51.4 euros, before the results were released. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Will Waterman)