ZAGREB Feb 26 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka said on Thursday it achieved a group net profit of 166.2 million euros in 2014 versus 172.7 million in 2013.

Sales fell to 1.19 billion euros from 1.20 billion, but Krka said it saw sales rising this year.

"Krka's sales in 2015 are planned to amount to 1.26 billion euros, with sales outside Slovenia expected to represent 94 percent of total sales. Profit is planned at the level of the profit reported for 2014," the company said in a report filed to the Ljubljana bourse. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)