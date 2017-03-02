LJUBLJANA, March 2 Generic drug producer Krka , Slovenia's largest listed company, reported a 31.5 percent fall in 2016 group net profit on Thursday despite a rise in sales.

Net profit fell to 108.4 million euros ($114.1 million) from 158.2 million while sales advanced to 1.17 billion euros from 1.16 billion, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9500 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak and Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)