(Updates with quote, details, share price)
LJUBLJANA Nov 19 Slovenian's generic drug
producer Krka expects its net profit this year to be
unchanged from the 166.2 million euros it made in 2014 while
sales are expected to be down by around 2 percent, the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
It also predicted its net profit next year would be just
over 160 million euros on sales of around 1.2 billion euros but
said it would continue to look for acquisitions to take it into
new markets and products.
Sales this year, the company said, will fall by about 2
percent from 1.2 billion euros in 2014, mainly due to lower drug
prices and the drop in value of the Russian rouble and the
Ukrainian hryvnia.
Group net profits in the first nine months of the year were
up 5 percent at 133.3 million euros, buoyed by a 34-percent rise
in sales in Western Europe offsetting the deterioration in the
value of Russian sales.
"Sales in the Russian federation, which is Krka's largest
single market, were up by 7 percent compared to a year ago when
expressed in roubles but down by 21 percent when expressed in
euros," the company said.
Krka shares were up 0.7 percent at 63 euros by 1145 GMT,
valuing the group at about 2 billion euros.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)