LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenia's pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday its 2011 sales had risen 6 percent on the previous year to reach 1.08 billion euros.

The figure is in line with Krka's earlier forecast that put 2011 sales at 1.07 billion euros. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jane Merriman)