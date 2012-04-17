LJUBLJANA, April 17 Slovenia's market watchdog
has ordered six state-owned companies with a joint 27.5 percent
stake in pharmaceutical firm Krka to launch a
takeover bid for the company or reduce their holding to below 25
percent.
In the meantime, the regulator ATVP has scrapped their
voting rights in the company, Krka said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The ownership level at which investors are required to make
a full takeover bid in Slovenia is 25 percent, but analysts
expect the government to raise it soon.
State investment funds SOD and KAD, which together own 24.85
percent of Krka, are the biggest stakeholders to lose their
voting rights.
Analysts said the watchdog's decision would have no major
impact on Krka shares since the ministry of economy has already
started a procedure to raise the takeover threshold to 33
percent in order to give a boost to the capital market.
"I do not see any possibility of the state announcing a
takeover bid for Krka, so the decree will not influence Krka's
share price, particularly since the takeover threshold is
expected to be lifted," said Bojan Ivanc, an analyst at KD
Banka.
The ATVP has been pushing for a higher takeover threshold
for over a year, claiming it would protect small shareholders
and at the same time ease control of the market and increase
investors' interest in Slovenian firms.
Krka, which last week started a secondary listing on the
Warsaw bourse, has a market capitalisation of some 1.77 billion
euros ($2.31 billion).
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Mark Potter)