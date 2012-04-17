LJUBLJANA, April 17 Slovenia's market watchdog has ordered six state-owned companies with a joint 27.5 percent stake in pharmaceutical firm Krka to launch a takeover bid for the company or reduce their holding to below 25 percent.

In the meantime, the regulator ATVP has scrapped their voting rights in the company, Krka said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ownership level at which investors are required to make a full takeover bid in Slovenia is 25 percent, but analysts expect the government to raise it soon.

State investment funds SOD and KAD, which together own 24.85 percent of Krka, are the biggest stakeholders to lose their voting rights.

Analysts said the watchdog's decision would have no major impact on Krka shares since the ministry of economy has already started a procedure to raise the takeover threshold to 33 percent in order to give a boost to the capital market.

"I do not see any possibility of the state announcing a takeover bid for Krka, so the decree will not influence Krka's share price, particularly since the takeover threshold is expected to be lifted," said Bojan Ivanc, an analyst at KD Banka.

The ATVP has been pushing for a higher takeover threshold for over a year, claiming it would protect small shareholders and at the same time ease control of the market and increase investors' interest in Slovenian firms.

Krka, which last week started a secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse, has a market capitalisation of some 1.77 billion euros ($2.31 billion).

($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)