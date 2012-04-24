By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, April 24
producer Krka is actively looking to expand
its business and could announce a takeover later in the year,
Chief Executive Joze Colaric told Reuters on Tuesday.
"A takeover is possible towards the end of this year,"
Colaric said on the sidelines of an investment conference.
"We are working on possible acquisitions, performing due
diligence and seeking companies that would give us a new market
or boost our market share or that would make drugs we do not
have, like drugs that cure cancer," he said.
He said targets could include companies which operate
outside Europe and the states of the former Soviet Union, which
are Krka's main markets, but declined to give further details.
Colaric also said Krka would appeal a recent ruling by a
Norwegian court that Krka had breached AstraZeneca's
patent in the production of esomeprazole, a drug used for
gastroesophageal influx disease.
The court ordered Krka, which was selling the drug in Norway
at the end of 2010, to pay damages of 1.9 million euros ($2.5
million) to AstraZeneca.
"I am convinced that we will win this case at the higher
court," said Colaric, adding Krka's profit would not be
significantly hurt even if it had to pay the damages as the
payment would represent only a fraction of Krka's income.
Krka said in November it expected a group net profit of 170
million euros this year, up from 162.7 million in 2011. It
expects group sales to reach 1.13 billion euros this year, up
from 1.08 billion in 2011.
Colaric said Krka expected sales growth in Russia in coming
years of more than 10 percent per year, particularly after its
new drug factory there is completed at the end of 2013.
He said there was also significant potential for growth in
western Europe, where budget cut are forcing the authorities to
seek cheaper, generic drugs.
Shares of Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, were flat
at 48.6 euros on the Ljubljana bourse by 1055 GMT on Tuesday,
while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.3 percent.