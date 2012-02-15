* Lower wait times, prices boost shopper loyalty-Kroger CFO

* Inflation may dissipate slower than expected-CEO

* Economy not improving for those at the bottom-CEO

By Jessica Wohl

CINCINNATI, Feb 14 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator, says it is more competitive with Walmart and other food sellers after cutting prices and reducing checkout wait times.

The proof? Its most dedicated customers are spending more money at Kroger's stores, executives told Reuters during interviews at the company's Cincinnati headquarters on Tuesday.

Kroger gets about 50 percent of its best shoppers' total spending on food, excluding purchases made at restaurants. Recently, that rate has increased about 1 percentage point a year, Kroger Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman told Reuters.

Kroger, along with smaller competitors such as Safeway Inc and Supervalu Inc, continues to squeeze out costs as it competes with non-union discounter Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which sells more groceries than any other U.S. retailer.

While Walmart U.S., Wal-Mart's largest division, has vowed to invest $2 billion to regain its footing as the low-price leader, the level of pressure from the world's largest retailer has not really changed, said Schlotman.

For Schlotman, the internal goal has been for Kroger to ensure that "our prices are good," and the company is not pledging for them all to be "great," he said.

"I can't make P&G lower the price on something," Schlotman said of nearby household products maker Procter & Gamble Co . "As long as they pass that price onto everybody, what can I do to maybe only pass on 95 percent of that price?"

Over the past few years, Kroger has been more focused on keeping prices low, while trying to increase the amount shoppers spend at its stores versus when they shop elsewhere.

"Our goal was to get closer to Walmart," said Schlotman. "We're in a significantly better competitive position."

Moves taken during the 1990s to please shareholders led to the grocer losing its relevance with shoppers, Chief Executive David Dillon said. Now, it is focused on increasing the volume of goods it sells, a model that does not always win over Wall Street analysts who would rather see its margin rate improve at a faster clip.

Kroger focuses on keeping its gross margin dollars flat rather than focusing on keeping gross margin rate flat, Schlotman said.

Another goal has been to reduce wait times in checkout lines. Changes as basic as scheduling more employees to work at the cash registers at what are usually busy times, along with in-store televisions broadcasting secret codes, have helped Kroger now measure wait time improvements at most stores in seconds, rather than minutes, he said.

A television screen with three numbered balls is displayed at about 2,200 stores, he said. The numbers, which look to some like a display showing winning lottery numbers, are meant to tell employees things like how many checkers are needed.

Some shoppers have cracked the code, telling employees that there are supposed to be, say 11 checkers right now since the television says so, Schlotman said.

The company said it may take a bit longer to see some relief from the food and household products cost inflation that has crimped grocery sellers -- and lower-income shoppers.

"Inflation will be a little slower to dissipate," Dillon said.

Higher prices driven by food inflation, not to mention higher gasoline prices, continue to be an issue for its value-oriented shoppers, who remain under the most economic pressure.

"Life hasn't improved" for them, while things have started to perk up for mainstream shoppers and those above them, Dillon said.

Shares of Kroger rose 1.4 percent to $23.87 on Tuesday.