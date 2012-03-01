* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.50
* Sales, including fuel, up 7.7 pct to $21.4 bln
* Sees 2012 EPS $2.28-$2.38 including extra week
March 1 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket chain, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday due to
the consolidation of some union pension plans, while profit
excluding the pension change rose.
The operator of Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Smith's, Food 4 Less and
other grocery stores lost $306.9 million, or 54 cents per share,
in the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28, compared with a profit
of $278.8 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
In December, Kroger said that four United Food and
Commercial Workers/multi-employer pension funds would merge into
a new fund, as of Jan. 1, 2012. Ultimately, the switch should
trim its pension contribution costs after the initial charge.
Excluding the impact of the pension plan consolidation
Kroger earned $283.8 million, or 50 cents per share.
Sales, including fuel, rose 7.7 percent to $21.4 billion.
Kroger forecast full-year earnings of $2.28 per share to
$2.38 per share. It expects to benefit from a 53rd week in the
fiscal year, an expected lower inventory charge, aggressive
stock repurchases and benefits from the pension plans
consolidating.