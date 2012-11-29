Nov 29 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, reported a higher quarterly profit and
raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday.
Shares of Kroger rose 4.7 percent to $26.25 in premarket
trading.
The company, which operates grocery chains such as Kroger,
Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less, reported net income of $316.5
million, or 60 cents per share, for the third quarter ended on
Nov. 3, compared with $195.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding benefits from a settlement with credit card
companies and a reduction in its obligation to fund a union
pension fund, Kroger said it had earned 46 cents a share in the
latest quarter.
Total sales, including fuel, increased 5.9 percent to $21.81
billion, topping the analysts' average estimate of $21.65
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kroger raised its full-year outlook for earnings per share,
excluding the two special items, to a range of $2.44 to $2.46.
It had previously forecast $2.35 to $2.42.