March 7 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, said on Thursday it swung to a quarterly
profit after total sales matched Wall Street's view.
The Cincinnati-based grocer, which operates the Kroger,
Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less chains, reported fourth-quarter
net earnings of $461.5 million, or 88 cents per share.
In the year-ago quarter Kroger reported a loss of $306.9
million, or 54 cents per share, after it booked a large charge
related to consolidating its pension plan.
Total sales, including fuel, rose 12.8 percent to $24.2
billion, largely in-line with analysts' estimate of $24 billion.
The company - whose rivals include discounter Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and Target Corp - set its 2013
earnings forecast at $2.71 to $2.79 per share.
Kroger's shares rose 2.7 percent to $30.16 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.