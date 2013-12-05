Dec 5 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, on Thursday reported slightly
lower-than-expected overall quarterly sales and joined other
retailers in taking a cautious stance on the remainder of 2013,
sending its shares down 4 percent.
One of every seven Americans took a hit on Nov. 1 when a $5
billion cut in food stamps, the first across-the-board reduction
in the history of the decades-old federal anti-hunger program,
began. Affected shoppers have gotten some relief from lower
gasoline prices and are believed to be cutting back on purchases
of discretionary items, such as clothing, experts say.
A shorter holiday selling season and slow economic recovery
also make it "a little more difficult" to forecast results for
the current quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mike Schlotman said
on a conference call with analysts.
Kroger, the top-performing mainstream U.S. grocer,
maintained its forecast for full-year identical supermarket
sales growth, excluding fuel, in the range of 3 percent to 3.5
percent and annual profit of $2.73 to $2.80 per share.
The Cincinnati-based company, which owns the Ralphs, Smith's
and Food 4 Less chains, said net income was $299 million, or 57
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 9, down from
$317 million, or 60 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding items ranging from taxes to settlement payments
and merger-related costs, earnings per share rose to 53 cents
from 46 cents, Kroger said.
On that basis, the results met the analysts' average
estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales including fuel were $22.5 billion, below analysts'
estimates of $22.75 billion. Kroger executives noted that the
retail price of gasoline was down about 8 percent during the
quarter and that total gallons sold showed solid growth.
Identical-store sales, which include results from stores
open without expansion or relocation for five full quarters,
were up 3.5 percent for the latest quarter, excluding the sale
of gasoline.
Kroger executives earlier this year vowed to deliver higher
profits amid intense competition from retailers ranging from
supermarket operator Safeway Inc and discounter Wal-Mart
Stores Inc to dollar stores and convenience marts.
Shares in Kroger were down 4 percent at $39.87 in morning
training, while Safeway fell 3.1 percent, and Wal-Mart declined
1.4 percent.