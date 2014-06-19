June 19 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, helped by its acquisition of grocer Harris Teeter
earlier this year.
Shares of Kroger, which owns the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4
Less chains, were up 4 percent at $49.25 in premarket trading.
Kroger said net income attributable to the company rose to
$501 million, or 98 cents per share, in the first quarter ended
May 24 from $481 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share.
Analysts on average had expected $1.05 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales increased 9.9 percent to $32.96 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Joyjeet Das)