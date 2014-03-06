March 6 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, forecast a higher-than-expected full-year
profit as it benefits from the acquisition of southeast-focused
grocer Harris Teeter.
Executives declined to comment on press reports that Kroger
may make a bid that would compete with Cerberus Capital
Management LP's reported offer to buy rival grocer Safeway Inc
.
Kroger, which owns the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less
chains, forecast a full-year profit of $3.14 to $3.25 per share,
beating the average analyst estimate of $3.13.
The company is seen as one of the top performers in the
hyper-competitive U.S. supermarket industry, which is being
squeezed as high-end retailers like Whole Foods Market Inc
siphon off well-to-do shoppers while dollar stores,
convenience stores and other food sellers chip away at the
edges.
Kroger completed the purchase of North Carolina-based Harris
Teeter Supermarkets for about $2.5 billion on Jan. 28, adding
more than 200 supermarkets to its network.
The deal gave the Cincinnati-based company a bigger presence
in the mid-Atlantic region and access to fast-growing markets.
Its forecasts for this year include results from
Harris Teeter.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which sells more food than any
other retailer, recently issued a disappointing full-year
forecast and blamed food stamp benefit cuts and higher payroll
taxes.
Food stamp users have increased their total monthly spending
at Kroger stores since the federal government cut food stamp
benefits on Nov. 1. Those shoppers are spending more of their
own money on food, chief executive Rodney McMullen said on a
conference call with analysts.
Kroger forecast full-year identical supermarket sales
growth, excluding fuel, of about 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent for
the year, assuming a low rate of inflation.
Identical-supermarket sales track stores that have remained
open without expansion or relocation for five quarters.
The company said net income attributable to Kroger fell to
$422 million, or 81 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb.
1. It earned $462 million, or 88 cents per share, in the
year-earlier quarter, which included one extra week.
Excluding items, earnings were 78 cents per share, beating
analysts' average estimate by 6 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total sales fell 3.7 percent to $23.2 billion. Adjusting for
the extra week in the year-earlier quarter, sales rose 4.8
percent.
Kroger shares rose 27 cents, or less than 1 percent, to
$43.95 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.