Sept 11 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S.
supermarket operator, raised its full-year profit forecast and
reported a better-than-expected 9 percent increase in quarterly
profit on Thursday, helped by the acquisition of Harris Teeter
Supermarkets Inc.
But shares of Kroger, which also owns the Ralphs, Smith's
and Food 4 Less grocery chains as well as online vitamin and
supplements seller Vitacost.com, dropped about 1 percent after
it announced only a modest rise in a key sales forecast.
Shares recovered most of those losses, and Kroger was down
0.2 percent to $51.76 at 1:25 p.m. EDT (1725 GMT).
Kroger completed the $2.5 billion acquisition of North
Carolina-based Harris Teeter on Jan. 29, adding more than 200
supermarkets, mostly in the southeastern United States. It
closed its $280 million acquisition of Vitacost.com on Aug. 18.
Kroger raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year
ending Jan. 31, 2015, to a range of $3.22 to $3.28 per share
from the previous $3.19 to $3.27.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year profit of $3.28
per share before the announcement, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kroger raised its forecast for an increase in same-store
sales, excluding fuel, to between 3.5 to 4.25 percent from an
earlier estimate of a 3-4 percent rise. This applies to
supermarkets open without expansion or relocation for five
quarters.
"We are optimistic as we look forward to the remainder of
the year, but keep in mind that we had a very strong fourth
quarter last year to compare to," Kroger Chief Financial Officer
Mike Schlotman said on a conference call with analysts.
When pressed on why that sales outlook appeared to imply a
slowdown in the back half of the year, an executive attributed
Kroger's conservatism to those results and added that he did not
expect significant changes to inflation, the economy or customer
behavior.
Kroger, whose rivals include Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
Safeway Inc and Whole Foods Market Inc, is seen
as one of the top performers in the hyper-competitive U.S.
supermarket industry.
As of Wednesday's close, Kroger shares were up more than 31
percent this year, outperforming the S&P 500 Food Retail Index
, which has risen just over 1 percent.
Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $347 million, or
70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 16 from
$317 million, or 60 cents per share, in the same period a year
earlier.
Total sales rose 12 percent to $25.3 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 69 cents per
share and sales of $24.92 billion.
Same-store sales, excluding fuel, were up 4.8 percent,
higher than the 4.2 percent increase analysts polled by
Consensus Metrix had expected.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Paul Simao and David
Gregorio)