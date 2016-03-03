* Q4 comparable sales up 3.7 pct vs est. 4.5 pct

* Expects comparable sales growth to slow in 2016

* Shares fall over 7 pct in early trading (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)

March 3 Kroger Co reported sales at its supermarkets open at least 15 months rose less than analysts had expected, hurt by the shift of Super Bowl to February and as unseasonably warm weather led to fewer visits.

Shares of the largest U.S. supermarket operator fell about 7 percent to $37.70 in early trading on Thursday.

Kroger, owner of the Ralphs, Smith's and Food 4 Less grocery chains, usually benefits from high snowfall and snowstorms as people usually stock up on consumables during such weather.

Super Bowl is "a huge sales week" for the company, Chief Executive Rodney McMullen told CNBC, and the event being held in February this year instead of January, led to lower sales in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

Sales, excluding fuel, at Kroger's identical supermarket, a gauge of performance for grocers, rose 3.7 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 4.5 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp also reported established store sales growth below the average analyst estimate on Wednesday, hurt by lower traffic in January and a strong dollar.

Kroger said lower inflation would slow its identical supermarket sales growth to 2.5-3.5 percent for the year ending January 2017 from a 5 percent growth in the year ended January 2016.

The company's total sales rose 3.8 percent to $26.17 billion, but came in below the average analyst estimate of $26.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Kroger rose to $559 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter, from $518 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)