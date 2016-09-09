BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 9 Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket company, reported an 11.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely hurt by charges related to restructuring of some pension obligations.
Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $383 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 13 from $433 million, or 44 cents, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $26.57 billion from $25.54 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.